Para-badminton winners get cheques worth Rs. 1.82 crore by Kiren Rijiju

Manasi Joshi (right) with a teammate after winning the gold medal at the BWF World Championships. (Pic/ Manasi Joshi Twitter)

The Para-badminton team which won 12 medals in the BWF World Championships were lauded by PM Narendra Modi for their outstanding performances in the tournament.

Beaming with pride, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "130 crore Indians are extremely proud of the Indian Para-Badminton contingent, which has brought home 12 medals at BWF World Championships 2019. Congratulations to the entire team, whose success is extremely gladdening and motivating. Each of these players is remarkable."

On Tuesday, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju handed over cheques worth Rs 1.82 crore to para-badminton world championship winners.

The gold medal winners got Rs 20 lakh each while silver and bronze medallist took home Rs 14 lakh and Rs 8 lakh respectively. Winners in doubles events were given Rs 15 lakh each for gold, Rs 10.5 lakh each for silver and Rs 6 lakh each for bronze.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju had said that the para-badminton team brought glory to the country and deserved to be rewarded for their efforts.

"We want to ensure that all athletes are meted out the same facilities by the government. The para-badminton team has performed very well and brought glory to the country. They deserve to be rewarded for their hard work," Rijiju had said.

Para-badminton star Manasi Joshi bagged her first title in the Para World Badminton Championship as she defeated three-time world champion Parul Parmar in straight games 21-12, 21-7.

