Parag Tyagi's father passes away after a heart attack, actor reaches hometown with wife Shefali Jariwala

Television actor Parag Tyagi lost his father on Monday, May 25, after he suffered a heart attack. Confirming the news to India Forums, Tyagi said, "Yes he was not well. And it happened on Monday. He went for his dialysis and suddenly he got an attack. Shefali (Jariwala) and I reached yesterday. We took a flight from Mumbai and luckily the flight services had already started or else we would have had to travel by road." (sic)

Reports say Tyagi and Jariwala flew to Delhi and drove to Modinagar near Ghaziabad, the actor's hometown, for the last rites.

Shefali Jariwala became a popular name in the entertainment industry after the massive success of her song, Kaanta Laga, in 2002. She even participated in the reality show, Bigg Boss 13, last year, and entered the house as a wild card entry.

Tyagi, on the other hand, rose to fame with his performance in Pavitra Rishta, which also starred Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He's also known for shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Brahmarakshas.

