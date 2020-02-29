Param Bir Singh appointed as new commissioner of Mumbai police

Parambir Singh was appointed as the new commissioner of Mumbai Police. Singh will succeed Sanjay Barve, who retired on Saturday. A 1988 batch officer, Parambir Singh in his 32 years of service has been SP of Chandrapur and Bhandara, DCP west zone Mumbai, Additional CP ATS, Thane police commissioner, ADG (Law & order) and DG Anti-Corruption Bureau, Maharashtra.

Parambir Singh is a brave officer and someone who always looks after his team, according to those who worked under him. He is also known as an officer who is very protective of his team.

Singh was the one to supervise the arrest of 2008 Malegaon bomb blast accused Pragya Thakur. Singh was with Maharashtra ATS at that time. During 26/11 Mumbai attacks, he was with ATS and was on duty outside Oberoi hotel with a machine gun in his hand. He was the one who arrested drug smuggling convict DIG Saji Mohan.

He is also known for setting up SOS (special operation squads) which did the maximum encounters during Singh's tenure.

Param Bir Singh has also had his share of controversies as a cop. Late Hasan Gafoor, Mumbai CP at the time of 26/11 Mumbai attacks, had blamed Singh and few other senior officers of failing to respond to the situation during the 26/11 terror attacks.

Singh was also accused of falsely framing the co-owner of Provogue Salil Chaturvedi in a drug case in 2005.

In August 2018, Singh was the one who read out the letters allegedly written by the accused activists where they planned the assassination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singh, Maharashtra police and the state government was pulled up for this.

In 2019, Singh filed an affidavit in irrigation scam giving a clean chit to Ajit Pawar.

Apart from being a cop, Singh is known for his connections with Bollywood stars and is also known for his squash and golf playing skills.

