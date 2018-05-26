Paramilitary forces can execute construction works up to Rs 15 cr

This will result in speedy execution of important projects and also in resolving the problems caused by delays in execution of construction works of Central Armed Police Forces, which are widespread and mostly in remote areas



The Home Ministry on Friday authorised the engineering wings of the central paramilitary forces or CAPFs to execute their major construction works costing up to Rs 15 crore and minor repairs of up to Rs 1 crore.

This will result in speedy execution of important projects and also in resolving the problems caused by delays in execution of construction works of Central Armed Police Forces, which are widespread and mostly in remote areas.

Henceforth, paramilitary forces will be able to construct structures like barracks, border outposts and other security-related infrastructure on their own through their respective Engineering Wings, which have qualified officers to render technical services, a Ministry order said.

"This power will be exercised by technical officers with requisite technical qualifications and experience, as provided in the recruitment rules and subject to observance of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) manual".

The paramilitary forces had been sanctioned Engineering Wings, but they were unable to execute works on their own as per the extant General Finance Rules, making them dependant on the CPWD or other Public Works Organisations, the order pointed out. The decision would go a long way in improving living conditions and operational capabilities of the CAPFs.

