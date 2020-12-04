Paramotoring at Vasai salt pan: Cops say OK given, Maharashtra departments say no

The operator of paramotoring activities at a salt pan in Vasai West secured permission from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) via email, the local deputy commissioner of police (DCP) told mid-day on Thursday. DCP (Zone II) Sanjay Kumar Patil added that the operator, Samson D’silva, has to inform the police and the AAI when he conducts commercial paramotoring at the salt pan.

“D’silva’s permission expired on June 15. He wrote to AAI and got fresh permits on September 9 for paramotoring activities at Tok Pada area of Vasai, West and in Shirgaon, Virar East. As per the details sent by D’silva, the AAI permit will expire on June 15, 2021,” Patil told mid-day.

However, in its reply to Goa-based activist Anil V Madgavkar’s RTI application, the Civil Aviation Department of the office of Director General of Civil Aviation Technical Centre had said, “Powered paragliding/paramotoring activities are controlled by the district administration and state government...these activities are required to be coordinated with the nearest Air Traffic Control Units....” A paramotoring operator needs permission from the local police but D’silva allegedly did not take any. DCP Patil, however, said, “He has been sending us broadcast messages on WhatsApp whenever he conducts paramotoring.”

Confusion over permits

mid-day had reported on the alleged unauthorised paramotoring activities on November 30 and DCP Patil had said that ‘police have not given permission to conduct paramotoring activities’ on the said land.

mid-day’s calls and messaged to D’silva went unanswered. “D’silva has told me that you (the reporter) have been harassing him. Why are you after D’silva?” Patil told mid-day. Using the government-owned salt pan land requires the collector’s permission. D’silva’s organisation, Space Apple and Aqua and the Aero Sports Association of Vasai (AASAV), have been using it for commercial activities at a price of Rs 2,500 for 10-minute joyrides.

mid-day reached out to the revenue department and Tehsildar Ujjwala Bhagat said, “We have not received any money from anyone to use the salt pan land in Vasai West.” Senior clerk Santosh Jaware at the home department at Palghar collector’s office said, “Almost two years ago, AASAV took permission from the collector’s office. At that time there was no Government Resolution (GR) regarding the use of salt pan land. After the GR, we told AASAV to submit the required documents and take fresh permissions. They sent us an application on September 18 but the permit has not been given yet.” DCP Patil added, “D’silva’s files and copies of orders have been sent for verification. If any discrepancy is found, we will register a cheating case.”

