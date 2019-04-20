Paranormal Investigator Lorraine Warren dies at 92

hollywood

Lorraine Warren along with her husband Ed Warren (the role of whom is portrayed by Patrick Wilson in the film) founded the New England Society for Psychic Research

Lorraine Warren. Pic/AFP

Washington D.C: Paranormal investigator and demonologist Lorraine Warren whose profession inspired horror films like 'The Conjuring' and the 'The Amityville Horror', died at the age of 92 on Friday. According to Variety, the disheartening news was confirmed by Warren's son-in-law Tony Spera through Facebook. Spera said on Facebook, "She died peacefully in her sleep at home." He continued, "She was a remarkable, loving, compassionate and giving soul. To quote Will Rogers, she never met a person she didn't like. She was an avid animal lover and contributed too many animal charities and rescues. She was wonderful and giving to her entire family. May God Bless her."

Lorraine along with her husband Ed Warren (the role of whom is portrayed by Patrick Wilson in the film) founded the New England Society for Psychic Research. Also, many high profile supernatural cases were investigated by the duo which includes the Lindley Street poltergeist, the Smurl haunting, the West Point ghost, the Perron farmhouse haunting, and the Amityville murders.

The work of both husband and wife has inspired films like "The Conjuring" franchise, the "The Amityville Horror" franchise, "The Nun," and the "Anabelle" series. The couple also wrote several books based on their case files. Her husband died in 2006.

Vera Farmiga who portrayed the role of Warren in "The Conjuring," "The Conjuring 2," "The Nun," and the upcoming "Annabelle Comes Home," tweeted a heart touching message for the investigator where she wrote, "From my deep feeling of sorrow, a deep feeling of gratitude emerges. I was so blessed to have known her and am honoured to portray her. She lived her life in grace and cheerfulness. She wore a helmet of salvation; she dawned her sword of compassion and took a shield of faith. Righteousness was her breastplate, and she has touched my life so. Love you, Lorraine. You're waltzing with Ed now."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates