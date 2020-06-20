Paras Chhabra removes tattoo of ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri's name; says 'want to break free'

Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri's love story was widely discussed in and outside the Bigg Boss 13 house. While fans were hoping this love story would go beyond, fate had other plans. The two have parted ways, and the separation looked no less than a brutal affair.

Months after Aksanksha removed the tattoo of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant's name from her wrist, Paras too has removed her name, which was inked on his wrist during happier days. The actor has replaced the tattoo with the Bigg Boss eye. Paras shared a video of his new tattoo. He captioned it, "Bigg Boss be meri aankh khol di (Bigg Boss opened my eye) (sic)."

The actor spoke to The Times of India explaining the reason behind changing the tattoo. He said, "I want to break free from my previous relationship and any memory attached to it. That’s why I decided to modify the tattoo. I don’t think I will get a name inked on my body anymore. Bigg Boss' has given me a lot and I feel a strong connection with the show. During my stay inside the house, I learnt about a lot of things that were happening outside on the personal front. Bigg Boss ki aankh ne meri aankh khol di (smiles!). That’s why I decided to get the famous eye inked on my wrist in place of my old tattoo."

When the publication contacted, Akanksha she said, “I don’t think it holds any importance in my life. I don’t wish to comment on it.”

Akanksha, who also had Paras' name inked on her wrist earlier, got it modified in February this year. She replaced his name with a bar code and got 'Being Me' inked above it. She said, "It's my time. I am dating my work and loving myself like never before. I am just #beingme in a world where everyone is trying to be fake and something else. Because you can never fail at being yourself so I am #beingme. I have got my name with the bar code. The below that I have written being me has been my hashtag for years."

The television star broke up with Paras in January, when during a Bigg Boss 13 episode, Paras told show host Salman Khan that he wants to break up with Akanksha. This was too much for the Calendar Girls actress to take. A close friend of Akanksha revealed she was deeply hurt after watching the weekend episode. She was disappointed with the way Paras depicted her on the show, as well as their relationship.

On the work front, Akansha is seen Vighnaharta Ganesh while Paras was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 spin-off series, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Shehnaaz Gill.

