Paras Chhabra: Star kids don't want to work with newcomers, they'll work with star kids only

The issue of nepotism is not done and dusted yet. Actors and filmmakers who have come from outside the Hindi film industry have spoken about the kind of treatment they were subjected to and how unfair Bollywood can be at times for people who have to make it big sans a godfather. And ever since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, this debate has only amplified on social media.

And the recent actor to talk about the same is Paras Chhabra, who saw a massive rise in his popularity after his participation in Bigg Boss 13 last year. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor spoke how star kids don't want to work with newcomers. He said, "Star kids don't want to work with the newcomers. They will work with star kids only or maybe who are famous like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh."

He added, "There are groupism and nepotism and you can't do anything about it. If you want to come to films, you have to get your own finance or get financers who will make your film. If you get the finance also, you won't get the Heroine. You have to work with new heroines only."

Talking about how things can be fairer and more transparent, Chhabra stated, "I want to open an agency for artistes so that if anyone has a problem, I will look into it."

