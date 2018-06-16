Parashuram Waghmare killed Gauri Lankesh, says SIT

Parashuram Waghmare, the last of the six suspects arrested in connection with the killing of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, was her assassin, the SIT probing the sensa case said. A senior official in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) also said

Parashuram Waghmare, the last of the six suspects arrested in connection with the killing of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, was her assassin, the SIT probing the sensa case said. A senior official in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) also said the same weapon was used to shoot Lankesh, and rationalists Govind Pansare and M M Kalburgi.

"Waghmare shot Lankesh and the forensic report has confirmed that (rationalists) Govind Pansare, M M Kalburgi and Lankesh were murdered with the same weapon," a senior officer in the SIT said.

He, however, said the weapon was yet to be traced. Forensic examination can lead to such a conclusion when the hammer of a gun has left identical marks at the rear of a bullet even if the weapon itself has not been found. The official said the organisation, composed of people drawn from Hindu right groups, had around 60 members. "We discovered that this gang has a network in MP, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka," the official said.

