Parasite: Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as the film wins the Best Picture at the Oscars 2020

As the South Korean drama Parasite made history at the 92nd Academy Awards, actor Priyanka Chopra congratulated the team of the movie and said the craft of artists has the power to transcend borders.

At the 92nd Academy Awards, Parasite became the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture accolade. It also bagged the prize for Best Director, Best International Film and Best Original Screenplay.

"Wow, it is so emotional to see an international film like Parasite, in Korean with English subtitles, not only receive such a warm embrace from audiences around the world, but also this kind of recognition from one of the most prestigious film academies in the world. It is time for representation," Chopra wrote on her Instagram story.

Take a look right here:

"As people and as entertainers, we are one through entertainment. Our craft has the power to transcend borders and languages, and tonight Parasite demonstrates exactly that. Congratulations to the entire film for shattering the glass ceiling," she added.

Parasite had gained six nominations this year at the 92nd Academy Awards -- Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing.

The movie has garnered international acclaim and has managed to win awards at Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Writers Guild Awards.

It is also the first non-English film to win the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Parasite first premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and the film immediately made waves as it managed to win the Palme d'Or.

The movie stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-Kyun, Cho Yeo-Jeong, Choi Woo-Shik, and Park So-dam. The flick tells a tale about the members of a poor household family, who somehow get employed by a wealthy family by infiltrating the household and posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates