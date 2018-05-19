Parcel cargo train connecting North East to the west coast begins operations

The PCET has been started in line with the Government's priority to provide connectivity to the Northeast region and empowering the local industries there, the statement said



Representational Image

The Northeast Frontier Railway has started operating one lease Parcel Cargo Express Train (PCET) on fortnightly basis, connecting Northeastern part of the country to the West Coast, a statement from the ministry said today.

The PCET has been started in line with the Government's priority to provide connectivity to the Northeast region and empowering the local industries there, the statement said.

The route of this Parcel Cargo Express Train is - New Guwahati in Assam to Kalyan in Maharashtra with stoppages at New Jalpaiguri, Kalumna goods shed. "This move would enable farmers to market their products like tea, betal nuts, pineapple, jute, horticulture products, cane furniture at the retail markets in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Pune. This initiative will not only promote industries of the region particularly but will also provide sustainable job opportunity to the local youths including unskilled labour," the statement said.

The PCET has emerged as a business tool and this has been done without any additional strain on the resources of the railways. These leased PCETs will also generate substantial revenue to the railways in their contractual periods of six years each. The unit transportation cost through PCET will be relatively less than the cost of road transportation, the statement said.

"The transporters as well as ultimate consumers will be benefited on account of less transportation cost. A single PCET can carry consignment equivalent to 52 trucks. This will ensure less carbon emission which will contribute for green India and saving of foreign exchange on account of purchasing of fuel," it said. Several other zonal Railways have also taken initiatives to lease out PCETs on round trip.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever