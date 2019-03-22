Parchhayee closes with Pavleen Gujral-starrer, Astley Ka Intezaar

television

Angry Indian Goddess star Pavleen Gujral will now be seen in a web series Parchhayee which is based on Ruskin Bond collection of ghost stories

Shakti Kapoor

The demure actor plays the role of Chutki in 'Astley Ka Intezar' which the last instalment of spine chilling stories within Parchhayee. Gujral will be seen sharing screen space with Abraar Zahoor, Vikram Kochar and veteran actor Shakti Kapoor.

Chukti is a doting and concerned daughter who is worried for her father while a certain unearthly chain of events follows. It is a significant role to the plot and Pavleen shoulders 'Chutki' with ease. Astley ka Intezaar is shot in a secluded bungalow in Goa which adds to the spooky quotient even more.

Talking about her role in the Parchhayee, Pavleen Gujral said, "I was really excited to be a part of a Ruskin Bond story and particularly in Astley Ka Intezaar. It is not a typical spook fest at all as Ruskin Bond stories have a deeper dimension- a soul. In a very short while you form a connection with the characters. As for Astley Ka Intezaar, it is the last story on the series and as they say, save the best for the last."

The show is directed by Samimitra Das who has been part of Hindi feature films such as Lootera and Commando in the past. It is also co-directed by the very talented, Aniruddha Chowdhury (Director of Pink). Produced by Banijay Asia, Parchhayee is now streaming on Zee 5 with Astley Ka Intezaar as its last instalment.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates