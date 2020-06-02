Parent moves Bombay High Court over ICSE exams in July

While the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) has not paid heed to major objections raised by several parents on holding the examinations in July; a parent has moved court over them. He has challenged ICSE Board in the Bombay High Court with a petition saying it is a major contradiction in Maharashtra that university level examinations cannot be held due to the situation regarding COVID-19, but nobody is concerned about ICSE Board examinations to be held in the same month.

Already there is severe objection from the parents of students appearing for these remaining board examination papers to be held in the month of July. Several PTAs have come together to write to the Council with their concerns. mid-day had reported about it on Monday. A parent, Arvind Tiwari, who is an advocate, moved court on Monday when there was no response from the board.

"In the petition I have stated that it is clear violation of Article 14 (right to equality) and Article 21 (Right to Life). Under Right to Equality, authorities cannot discriminate against students from different levels.

The state government has just declared how university level examinations cannot be held in the month of August because they involve risks. But they are okay with the ICSE Board conducting examinations at the same time. More so, Right to Life clearly allows everyone to take care of one's health. When in the month of July everybody is clearly anticipating the situation to worsen, how can they expect us to send kids to schools for exams?"

said Tiwari. He has written several emails to the Council as well as all government authorities starting from the state to national levels, including the Prime Minister's Office. But he didn't receive a concrete reply from anywhere, which led him to knock at the doors of the court.

"In the month of March when the situation was not so bad, the Council cancelled the examination. And now in July when cases are expected to peak, they are okay with asking parents to send kids to schools. There are so many alternative methods that can be adapted for evaluation so that children can be given results," added Tiwari.

The ICSE Board is receiving major flak from parents for ending board examination papers in the month of July and putting their children in danger. A meeting was held by the Council on Monday to discuss the topic but no concrete decision was taken about it according to sources, which left parents more worried.

