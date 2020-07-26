Parents' Day 2020: Movies to binge-watch with your family!

Celebrating the two most important people in your life should be nothing less than special. Minus the pomp and traditional dining out ritual, this Parents' Day, celebrate with your beloved parents in a more intimate yet entertaining manner, and for that we have got you covered.

While you shower your parents with love and hugs, make your weekend a tad bit more fun and exciting. From heartfelt dramas to rib-tickling comedies, pick any of these entertaining short films and movies now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar for free that will get you and your parents hooked as you share laughs, emotions and maybe even memories with each other during popcorn restock runs.

Short Films

Main Aur Papa

It's a story about the love between a father and his son, and the realisation of a son towards his father. It is about how we don't value people when they are with us and how we do when we lose them.

Special Day

Special Day features Sheeba Chadda and Shantanu Maheshwari. Malti is privy of Ved's birthday plans and is also excited. She surprises Ved with an unexpected gift and that makes Ved realise that it's his mom's special day too.

Painted

What is the deepest fear a father has? Not being accepted by his children because of his job. A job that has given him everything. Will this clown reveal his secret profession to his children? Painted features Ashish Vidyarthi and Aanjjan Srivastav.

Dum Dum Deega Deega

We all have problems but the way to solve them is to have a different outlook towards the situation. Watch how a little boy sorts out his problems using his wit.

Exchange Offer

A complaint registered to the manufacturing company for a dead computer brings back nostalgia and surprises in the life of a retired school principle who is living a mundane life.

Movies

Hindi: Chhichhore

Divided by time, united by a tragic incident. In a bittersweet reunion, seven middle-aged friends take a walk down memory lane at the least expected place. Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, and many more.

Badhai Ho

The unexpected 'good news' of his parents being pregnant turns into an embarrassment for the 25-year-old Nakul. Bogged down by societal norms, will he come to terms with this new development?Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri.

Helicopter Eela

An aspiring singer and a single mother, Eela gives up her dream for her son. Years later, when she joins him in college to make up for what's lost, she smothers him with attention he doesn't crave for. Cast: Kajol, Riddhi Sen, Neha Dhupia.

Drishyam

Story of a common family man who takes desperate measures to save his wife and two daughters when they unwittingly get entangled into a crime. Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran.

Ferrari Ki Sawari

Rusy dreams of watching his son play at Lord's stadium and is willing to go to any extent to fulfil the same, even if it means stealing Sachin Tendulkar's Ferrari. Cast: Boman Irani, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi and Ritwik Sahore.

Tamil: Manam

Little Bittu loses his parents in an accident. Thirty years later, he comes across their reincarnations in this tale of eternal love set over a course of a hundred years. Cast: Akkineni Nagarjuna, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Naga Chaitanya.

Telugu: Viswasam

Village head Veraraju takes on the enemies to protect his daughter, who has been separated from him by his wife. Cast: Anikha, Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara, Sakshi Agrarwal.

Malayalam: Udaharanam Sujatha

Udaharanam Sujatha (2017) is a Malayalam drama movie, starring Manju Warrier. The film is about a single mother and her daughter striving to make life worth living. Cast: Manju Warrier, Anaswara Rajan, Mamta Mohandas, Nedumudi Venu, Joju George.

Thanmathra

Thanmathra is a Malayalam family drama, directed by Blessy. Ramesan Nair, an honest man, dreams of a happy life with his wife and a bright future for his children. When Ramesan is diagnosed with Familial Alzheimer's disease, the family is devastated, but tries to cope up with the trauma, insecurity and uncertainty. Cast: Mohanlal, Meera Vasudevan, Arjun Lal.

Marathi: & Jara Hatke

& Jara Hatke is a Marathi romantic drama, directed by Prakash Kunte. Two single parents fall in love and decide to get married. But are their respective children prepared for it? Cast: Mrinal Kulkarni, Indraneel Sengupta, Siddharth Menon and Suhas Joshi.

