Parents move court against NEET reservation

Sudha Shenoy

NEET (National Entrance and Eligibility Test) post-graduate results are out. But, there is no sign of admissions, with parents moving court against the seat reservation policy in the admission process. According to parents, the new reservation policy leaves only 5 per cent of total seats for open category in state-level admissions.

NEET results for post-graduate medical courses was declared on January 31. According to parents, the new reservation policy adds seat reservation for Marathas as well as Economically Backward Class in already existing constitutional seat reservation in admissions. "In the current format, in any medical college, 50 per cent seats are for all-India quota.

Of the remaining 50 per cent seats, the state conducts admissions. In this, 25 per cent are constitutional reservations, 7 per cent seats are for children of government service employees, now 8 per cent is for Maratha and 5 per cent is for candidates from the economically weaker section," says a parent petitioner. "After calculations, in any college, only 5 per cent of seats remain for open category. This is unfair to students, as it does not allow them equal opportunities."

Parents have gathered funds on their own for the court expenditure. Sudha Shenoy, one of the parents organising the group, said, "We are not talking against any specific reservation here. The objective is to allow equal opportunity to all deserving candidates."

