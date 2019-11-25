Parents must encourage their daughters to come out and play, insist coaches

The inaugural edition of mid-day's Ranis of Rink 2019 (ROR), Mumbai's first league-cum-knockout five-a-side inter-school rink tournament for girls U-16 at the Arena 31 Turf near the Neville D'Souza ground in Bandra, received a huge thumbs up from school coaches, players and parents on Saturday. This day-long competition saw Mary Immaculate Girls (Borivli) emerge victorious among eight of the city's top girls school football teams, who were invited.

Bharat Mane, the father of Canossa High School's (Mahim) prolific striker Bhumika, said the tournament was the perfect platform for the city's young female footballers to showcase their talent. "ROR is a great initiative. There are a lot of talented young girls but there are hardly any tournaments for them," said Mane, whose daughter is a state and national-level junior player.

Anthony Fernandes, coach of champions Mary Immaculate, felt ROR will see more parents encouraging their daughters to take up sport as a career. "Football is coming up in our country but even today not many girls are interested in making a football career. The problem is that many parents are not keen to let their daughters play sport. I'm sure ROR will motivate these parents to now encourage their girls to play outdoor sport," said Fernandes.

Deepa Shetty, a parent of an AVM (Bandra) player, said her girls had a blast: "Our school was playing this format for the first time and found it tough initially but enjoyed it and did well later."

