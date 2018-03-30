Parents of medical students seek refund of extra fees

After facing opposition from the managements of private medical colleges for slashing course fees, the Fee Regulatory Authority (FRA) now has to deal with parents of students, who took admission last year



Representational pic

After facing opposition from the managements of private medical colleges for slashing course fees, the Fee Regulatory Authority (FRA) now has to deal with parents of students, who took admission last year. After coming to know about the reduced fees, the parents wrote a letter to the FRA saying the additional amount they paid last year should be refunded, as it's complete injustice on the authority's part. As part of a huge signature campaign, the letter was sent to FRA on March 23.

The campaign

The letter states, "The fee structure has been revised due to some extra collection from the management/NRI seats, for which students have to pay five times the normal fees. These seats have always been there. Then why did the previous year students pay such high fees? We request the FRA to consider the revised fees for the 2017-18 batch as well."

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a parent, who is part of the campaign, said, "The difference in fee is huge. The new fee structure clearly shows that the previous one was exorbitant. We know it won't be a complete refund, but at least the colleges can be asked to adjust the additional amount in next year's fees."

Authorityspeak

However, a senior member from FRA said, "The fee structure has been decided for the next academic year. How can it be implemented for the last one? Even then, we will discuss the matter and see whether it can be resolved."

