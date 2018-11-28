Parents, teachers should know about measures to curb child sex abuse: Maneka Gandhi

national

Union Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Maneka Gandhi on Wednesday said that parents, teachers and guardians should make themselves aware of the government initiatives related to child sexual abuse.

"It is very important that all parents, teachers and guardians know that the government has provided platforms like Childline and e-Box for raising their grievances pertaining to child sexual abuse and harassment," Gandhi said.

The Minister was speaking at the 2nd edition of ongoing "Hausla 2018" event organised by the WCD Ministry, along with six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

Addressing the participants, Gandhi said appreciated the presence of Mary Kom there to inspire and motivate the children from Child Care institutions (CCIs) and exhorted them to aim higher like her in their lives.

Sports meet is part of the inter-child care institution festival, which is witnessing participation of more than 600 Children drawn from CCIs in 16 states in various events like painting competition, athletics meet, football, chess competition and speech writing as part of the fest.

