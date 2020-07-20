Mumbai: Parents want online classes to continue and fees reduced

Only 3 per cent of the surveyed parents are okay with sending students to school by August. Representation pic

Now that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way schools function, which involves the minimum use of infrastructure, most parents want the managements to reduce the fees, and want the online classes for children to continue till there's a cure for the disease.

According to an online survey conducted by LocalCircles, a Community Social Media Platform, 88 per cent of the surveyed parents in Mumbai want the change in the school structure, considering "the reasonable chances" of online classes to continue "for six months or more". The survey report was based on responses from 10,500 parents.



The report of the survey by LocalCircles

While 29 per cent respondents said only tuition fee should be charged, 41 per cent were okay with both, about 18 per cent said only 75 per cent of the tuition fee and IT fee should be charged, and 12 per cent voted for the fee structure to remain unchanged.

LocalCircles General Manager Akshay Gupta said the parents were also asked their opinions about physical reopening of the schools. As many as 97 per cent of them are against the physical classes, and the remaining parents had no problem with schools physically reopening in August, regardless of the COVID-19 situation.

Akshay Gupta, general manager, LocalCircles

The Maharashtra government had recently said that schools can reopen in areas that have not reported any COVID-19 case for a month, but 26 per cent of the parents are against the decision. They want physical classes to resume only when there's a COVID-19 vaccine.

"The survey was conducted to understand the parents' view after realising that the new form of schooling has led to a different debate between the parents and the schools in metro cities. The survey report will be shared with the state government," Gupta added.

88 Percentage of the parents surveyed who are in favour of reduced fees

29 Percentage of parents who want to pay only tuition fee

