Paresh Rawal: I think I was destined to play Sunil Dutt

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who turned a year older on Wednesday, is all set to essay the role of the late Sunil Dutt in the film "Sanju", a biopic of Sanjay Dutt. He feels he was destined to play the role. He says he had once received a letter on his birthday, and it was penned by Sunil Dutt, father of actor Sanjay Dutt on whose life the Rajkumar Hirani directorial is based.

Paresh said in a statement: "There is a very special connection of Sunil Dutt with me. Back in 2005 on the May 25, I was doing some patchwork in Mumbai for 'Deewane Huye Paagal', I went to a hotel as I landed from the US to make a call to my home when my wife Swaroop said Dutt saab had sent me a letter. I asked 'Whose?' She said, 'Sunil Dutt saab'.

"I was like, 'Why would he write a letter to me?'. She said, 'For your birthday'. I said my birthday is on May 30, why would he write a letter five days before. Straight cut to January 2, 2017, when I was at the narration of 'Sanju' at Rajkumar Hirani's house, I got a call from Swaroop asking me what to do of the letter of Dutt saab in the drawer... amazing connection.

"I asked her if the letter was still there? Earlier you would get birthday letters, which you would eventually clear. However, for over 12 years, the letter stayed in my drawer. This is the connection... I think I was destined to play Sunil Dutt." Hirani had earlier said "Sanju" will give the audience an insight into warm bond shared by the father and son.

"Sanju" showcases the highs and lows of Sanjay's life. Ranbir Kapoor leads the cast as Sanjay, and he has an ensemble of actors like Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others in key roles. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, "Sanju" will release on June 29.

