Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal: Not many actors get such a unique launch

A star kid's foray into B-Town is all about razzmatazz, complete with a promotional spree and the youngster's face being splashed on billboards across the country. In sharp contrast, Aditya Rawal — the son of veteran actor Paresh Rawal — finds himself getting the most unusual Bollywood break amid the lockdown as his debut vehicle, Bamfaad, directly drops on Zee5.



"Not many actors get such a unique launch. Going forward, I hope to have the regular round of promotions, but I am relishing what I have," says the actor. Witnessing one's maiden venture play out on the big screen and dropping by Gaiety Galaxy over the first weekend to gauge the film's performance are almost a rite of passage for B-Town hopefuls. But he does not begrudge the lack of it all. "I did not want a traditional break. Being on the big screen has its appeal, and I will get there in the future. Once the lockdown is lifted, there will be a flood of movies, and in the process, many films may get lost. So, I'm glad that Bamfaad is releasing at a time when the hunger for content is more than ever."



Anurag Kashyap and Paresh Rawal



With the film being backed by Anurag Kashyap, Aditya is proud that his first work has the stamp of approval from his mentor. "He has a massive library of books and DVDs, so I had assumed he hadn't read or watched even half of those. But Anurag sir has read all the books thrice over and watched the movies on loop. He has so much knowledge to impart."

With one of the finest talents of Indian cinema for his father, Aditya knows he has big shoes to fill. "There is the pressure to live up to his name, but he is so far ahead in the game. I will worry about it 40 years later when I have done half the work that he has. I am thankful that everyone is curious about me because I happen to be his son. But I need to carve my own identity."

