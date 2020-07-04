Paridhi Sharma: Since childhood, I was always selected to portray a Devi's character

After Puja Banerjee quit her show, Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki, there was a lot of speculation as to who would replace the actress. Rubina Dilaik was one actress who was rumoured to be joining the show, but later, she shot down the rumours saying nothing of the sort was happening.

Now, according to a promo shared by the show's channel on their social media, Patiala Babes actress Paridhi Sharma can be seen as the titular character in Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi. The actress, too, shared the video on Instagram, announcing to her fans that she has indeed bagged the lead role.

Also read: Telly Tattle: Ishita Ganguly Learns Sword Fighting Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi

Here's what she posted, "Jai Maa Vaishno Devi. Coming Soon on this beautiful show as Vaishno Devi."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paridhi Sharma (@paridhiofficial) onJul 1, 2020 at 8:42am PDT

In a recent interview with Spotboye.com, Paridhi Sharma opened up about the show and if there's any anxiety playing Maa Vaishno Devi in it. She shared, "Since my childhood, I was the only one who used to always get selected to portray a Devi's character. Be it Sita, Radha, Parvathi, Bharat Mata... rather I was popularly known as Maate in my school. I have a very deep connection with the character and there is no sense of nervousness, rather I'm thoroughly enjoying the process."

Speaking about shooting for the show in the post-lockdown circumstances, Paridhi shared, "Yes, it is indeed very difficult. In fact, I feel we have lost the sense of independence and are trapped in this situation of a pandemic. Every time we have to be so cautious about the environment, I mean even if I touch a single property on the set, the first thought which crosses my mind is, 'is it sanitised or not?'"

Also read: Paridhi Sharma Shares Her Concern About Depression

She added, "But thankfully, I am working with a very renowned channel and production house. So, all the precautions are being taken here to maintain the hygiene of the environment and they are properly following the government guidelines. Eventually, it is extremely important for us to accept this as the new normal..."

Besides Patiala Babes, Paridhi Sharma is known for her roles in TV shows like Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Jodha Akbar, Ruk Jaana Nahin, and Tere Mere Sapne.

Speaking of Puja Banerjee, who played the part of Maa Vaishno Devi earlier, parted ways with the show as she wanted to enjoy her personal life. She shared, "Yes, it is true I have quit the show. As an ardent follower of the Goddess, I had never imagined having played this character. But you never know what turn life takes. I needed a break from my work where I wanted to spend more time with my family in this new phase of my life."

Recently, Puja Banerjee got married to beau Kunal Verma during the lockdown. The actress had shared the happy news on social media to inform her fans.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news