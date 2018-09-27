Paridhi Sharma to play mother in Patiala Babes

television

Paridhi Sharma's character Babita is an under-confident and self-conscious woman who loves her family

Actress Paridhi Sharma, who is returning to television post-pregnancy, will be seen playing the mother of a teenage daughter in the show "Patiala Babes". The show will present the bond between a mother and daughter in today's time. Her character Babita is an under-confident and self-conscious woman who loves her family. For Babita, her daughter Mini is her world.

"I am feeling very happy and excited to face the camera once again after a long gap. Acting is my passion and it feels good to live it. Initially, I was bit apprehensive as I had to play a mother's role," Paridhi said in a statement.

But when she sat for the narration and heard the story, she found the content "fascinating and something everyone can relate to". "As an actor, it is good to experiment and explore versatile roles. I am glad to have accepted this role and be part of 'Patalia Babes'," she said. "Patiala Babes" will soon premiere on Sony Entertainment Television.

