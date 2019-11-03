Parinda's Paro holds a special place in Madhuri Dixit's heart

Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit Nene on Sunday expressed excitement as her film 'Parinda', in which she played a 'strong female lead', clocked 30 years.

The actor played the role of Paro in the film which according to her still holds a "special place in her heart." The 'Kalank' star shared a small video on her Twitter handle showcasing close up shots of a young Madhuri teaching children while in the second shot she is flaunting her beautiful smile.

"Paro still holds a special place in my heart even after 30 years of #Parinda. It was a sheer joy for me to portray a strong female lead character, back in those days. And working with Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff & Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films was an experience in itself. Forever grateful! #30YearsOfParinda," she captioned the post.

Paro still holds a special place in my heart even after 30 years of #Parinda.It was sheer joy for me to portray a strong female lead character, back in those days.And working with @AnilKapoor, @bindasbhidu & @VVCFilms was an experience in itself.Forever grateful!#30YearsOfParinda pic.twitter.com/FFPS4IXwfY — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 3, 2019

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directorial is a crime drama that revolves around brothers Kishen (Jackie Shroff) and Karan (Anil Kapoor) who reside in Mumbai. Karan falls in love with Paro (Madhuri Dixit), a friend's beautiful sister, but he leaves India to attend school in America. Kishen, meanwhile, enters into a life of crime, falling under the sway of Anna (Nana Patekar), a drug dealer. When Karan decides to return to India to pursue a relationship with Paro, Kishen tries to keep him away from his criminal life.

The film had hit silver screens on November 3, 1989.

