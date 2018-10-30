Parineeti Chopra and Anurag Basu tweet it out about their next project

bollywood

While speculations were doing rounds about Parineeti Chopra doing Anurag Basu film, the actor clears the air

There had been news about Parineeti Chopra being part of Anurag Basu's next film. Later, it was said she opted out due to a busy date diary.

Yesterday, Basu tweeted, "Opt out? speculations When was she in? (sic)." The actor wrote, "Guys please don't speculate.. I will announce which film I am doing next (sic)."

Opt out!!!?? Hehehe this is so funny When was she In!? @ParineetiChopra @Bollyhungama https://t.co/4P6yVxNsQH — anurag basu (@basuanurag) October 29, 2018

Not only this, Parineeti Chopra also tweeted, "Guys please dont speculate on anything!! I will announce which film I am doing next myself. It is extremely disrespectful and bad PR for the makers of that film. I have not opted out of anything."[sic]

Guys please dont speculate on anything!! I will announce which film I am doing next myself. It is extremely disrespectful and bad PR for the makers of that film. I have not opted out of anything. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) October 29, 2018

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Namaste England opposite Arjun Kapoor, and now, the actress is currently gearing up for Jabariya Jodi, along with Sidharth Malhotra.

