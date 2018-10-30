Parineeti Chopra and Anurag Basu tweet it out about their next project

Oct 30, 2018, 18:15 IST | mid-day online correspondent

While speculations were doing rounds about Parineeti Chopra doing Anurag Basu film, the actor clears the air

Parineeti Chopra and Anurag Basu tweet it out about their next project

There had been news about Parineeti Chopra being part of Anurag Basu's next film. Later, it was said she opted out due to a busy date diary.

Yesterday, Basu tweeted, "Opt out? speculations When was she in? (sic)." The actor wrote, "Guys please don't speculate.. I will announce which film I am doing next (sic)."

Not only this, Parineeti Chopra also tweeted, "Guys please dont speculate on anything!! I will announce which film I am doing next myself. It is extremely disrespectful and bad PR for the makers of that film. I have not opted out of anything."[sic]

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Namaste England opposite Arjun Kapoor, and now, the actress is currently gearing up for Jabariya Jodi, along with Sidharth Malhotra. 

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Cuts A Tiramisu And Not A Cake For Birthday

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

parineeti chopraanurag basubollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Here's how Bollywood celebrated Karva Chauth

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK