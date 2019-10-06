Parineeti Chopra confesses, training for Saina Nehwal biopic is very hard

Parineeti Chopra, who will play the role of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal in her forthcoming film, says she has been religiously learning the game and is neck-deep in the preparations for the biopic.

"The shooting will start soon. I am currently training for it very hard. I am playing badminton for two hours and getting trained and doing prep work for an hour. I recently wrapped up 'The Girl on The Train'. These two films are very interesting films of my career and it is something I have not done before and I hope people like it," Parineeti told reporters at an event on Friday.

The biopic, titled "Saina", will be directed by Amol Gupte, who has helmed movies such as "Stanley Ka Dabba" and "Hawa Hawaai".

Parineeti also expressed excitement over her sister Priyanka Chopra's Hindi film "The Sky is Pink". The film hits theatres on October 11. "I am very excited about 'The Sky is Pink' and I wish her all the best."

The actor was talking on the sidelines of Adex India - Mumbai Dive show Ocean Festival, where she was announced as the brand ambassador.

Parineeti says she learnt diving five years ago when she had to shoot for an underwater sequence for her film "Kill Dil".

"I started diving in 2014. I used to hear that it is like medication, it is the most peaceful thing. When I did it for the first time, I loved it. I am not a sporty person and this is the only sport that I like the most. I got addicted, I take two or three diving trips every year. Diving is not a new sport, it is there for years. India is waking up to it. The diving community is small but they are regular. They are not wides spread and it needs to become as popular as cricket," said Parineeti Chopra.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates