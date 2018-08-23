Parineeti Chopra 'craving' for sun and sea

bollywood

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti Chopra posted a snap where she can be seen basking in the sun opposite the famous Sydney Opera House

Parineeti Chopra

After wrapping up sister Priyanka's engagement party, actor Parineeti Chopra is now craving for the sun and the sea. Taking to Instagram, the 'Ishaqzaade' star posted a snap where she can be seen basking in the sun opposite the famous Sydney Opera House.

"Cravingggggg the sun and sea again #AlmostThere #Summer #CantWait," read the caption. In the picture, the 29-year-old is all smiles, wearing casual white sneakers with a striped skirt and a sweatshirt. She complemented her look with aviators.

On the work front, Chopra will be next seen in 'Namastey England' with Arjun Kapoor. She will also be seen in 'Jabaraiya Jodi' opposite her 'Hasse to Phasse' co-star, Siddharth Malhotra.

