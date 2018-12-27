Parineeti Chopra does touristy stuff as she holidays in London

bollywood

Parineeti Chopra has been doing the touristy stuff, including visiting the Winter Wonderland at Hyde Park

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is also in London on a year-end break. However she has not been sharing snapshots with cousin Priyanka, the actor has been doing the touristy stuff, including visiting the Winter Wonderland at Hyde Park. It is the time for sweaters, gloves and boots, she says.

View this post on Instagram ‘Tis the season for frumpy sweaters and sharp boots âï¸ A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) onDec 26, 2018 at 5:59am PST

On December 17, Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra took to social media to announce the release date of the film Kesari, based on the Battle of Saragarhi. The will arrive in cinema halls on March 21. The movie is produced by Cape of Good Hope Films and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Anurag Singh has directed the film. Parineeti wrote, "Anytime I watched a war movie, it was the love story of those brave men that kept me going.. so proud to be a part of this epic experience!!! Thank you Akshay sir, Kjo and Anurag sir for allowing me to be a part of your vision. You all have made one of the most beautiful movies people will ever see!! People - Don’t miss it on 21st March 2019!!! #KESARI" [sic]

She will also be seen in Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra, which will be hitting screens on 17th May 2019. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, Jabariya Jodi presents an interesting take on Bihar’s pakadwa vivaah (groom kidnapping). Starring Aparshakti Khurrana as Parineeti Chopra's friend, Sanjay Mishra as her father, Neeraj Sood as her father's friend, Gopal Dutt as an inspector, Javed Jaffrey as Sidharth Malhotra's father and Chandan Roy Sanyal as his friend, Jabariya Jodi promises intriguing performances along with the leading duo, Parineeti and Siddharth.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' wedding gets 'The Simpsons' treatment. See these pictures

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates