Parineeti Chopra enjoys time out in Melbourne

Parineeti Chopra

Actress Parineeti Chopra says Melbourne's food culture, artistic vibe and natural beauty has impressed her. Parineeti, the first Indian woman ambassador of the "Friend of Australia" (FOA) advocacy panel by Tourism Australia, has visited the country for the third time.

"Melbourne is voted as the world's most liveable city in the world and I completely agree! Everything here from the food and wine culture to the city's artsy vibe and its beautiful surrounds has left me impressed," Parineeti said in a statement to IANS. "To pick a few highlight, the penguin parade at Phillip Island and the visit to Yarra Valley were among my favourites."

