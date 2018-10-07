Search

Parineeti Chopra feels the chills on the sets of Namaste England

Oct 07, 2018, 11:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Though chilled to the bone, Parineeti Chopra was a professional and braved the weather to shoot for the sunrise scenes

Parineeti Chopra feels the chills on the sets of Namaste England
Parineeti Chopra and ArjunKapoor in Namaste England

Parineeti Chopra detests the cold. During the shooting of Namaste England, which has Arjun Kapoor as co-actor, several scenes were shot early morning during the winter. Though chilled to the bone, Pari was a professional and braved the weather to shoot for the sunrise scenes.

"Namaste England" takes us into a quaint universe where the dramatic complexities are created by cultural rather than emotional conflict between the lead pair. While reveling in the rites of a traditional rural Punjabi family the film seems to suggest that the female population of rural India desperately needs to find its voice. A supportive spouse helps. This is not the first time that Arjun Kapoor plays a caring empathetic husband willing to relinquish the traditional role in a marriage to let his spouse take the lead. But this is the first time that Arjun plays a husband with a hygiene problem.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

parineeti chopraarjun kapoorNamaste Englandbollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Bollywood actors who aged like wine

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK