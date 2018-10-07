Parineeti Chopra feels the chills on the sets of Namaste England
Though chilled to the bone, Parineeti Chopra was a professional and braved the weather to shoot for the sunrise scenes
Parineeti Chopra detests the cold. During the shooting of Namaste England, which has Arjun Kapoor as co-actor, several scenes were shot early morning during the winter. Though chilled to the bone, Pari was a professional and braved the weather to shoot for the sunrise scenes.
"Namaste England" takes us into a quaint universe where the dramatic complexities are created by cultural rather than emotional conflict between the lead pair. While reveling in the rites of a traditional rural Punjabi family the film seems to suggest that the female population of rural India desperately needs to find its voice. A supportive spouse helps. This is not the first time that Arjun Kapoor plays a caring empathetic husband willing to relinquish the traditional role in a marriage to let his spouse take the lead. But this is the first time that Arjun plays a husband with a hygiene problem.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Bollywood actors who aged like wine