Parineeti Chopra flaunts her super-fit physique in a swimsuit

Parineeti Chopra has posted a picture of hers on Instagram account and she looks stunning. The actress shows her svelte figure in a swimsuit, for which she has become the ambassador of a leading sportswear brand. The actress was once body shamed and now she goes on to become the face of a swimsuit brand. She has also been acknowledged for her physical transformation.

The Golmaal 4 actress has expressed her excitement on social media, as she states that she has been wearing the brand right since her childhood, and how this becomes a special moment for her to represent it. The brand is one of the most active and largely used brands by the athletes. In a bikini bottom and full-sleeved jacket, she looks workout ready!

She shared a picture of hers and wrote, "And here it is !! It is my honour to announce that I am the official brand ambassador for the world’s leading swimwear brand, SPEEDO! A brand I have grown up with, and my favourite brand to wear in the water! Thankyou Speedo, for making me a part of your family. I have grown up wearing your amazing range, and I am excited to spread the word on your behalf! Now go India, go get SPEEDO FIT! Evolve your workouts with the Speedo H2O Active Range, meant for workouts both in water and on land! (sic)"

Prior to this, Parineeti Chopra has been sharing some beautiful photos of hers from the exotic locations of Australia. She had also shared a picture of hers snorkeling in the Great Barrier Reef.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she has films like Namastey England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor. The actress also has Kesari with Akshay Kumar.

