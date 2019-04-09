Parineeti Chopra: I make notes of how Saina Nehwal drops her foot or uses her racquet

bollywood

Parineeti Chopra swaps her shows to watch badminton champ Saina Nehwal's videos as prep for her biopic

Parineeti Chopra

Call on Parineeti Chopra early in the morning, and you will find her honing her badminton skills as prep for the Saina Nehwal biopic. Her two-hour lessons aside, the actor has begun watching videos of the ace shuttler's matches to ape her body language.



Saina Nehwal

A source reveals, "While doing a sports biopic, an actor's prep is usually two-fold. First, he has to become good at the concerned sport. Secondly, he has to understand the player's psyche. Instead of binge-watching shows during her downtime, Pari has started utilising the time to research on Saina. She devotes two hours every day to watch her matches, interview clips and public appearance videos."

Having replaced Shraddha Kapoor in the Amole Gupte-directed venture, Chopra is pulling out all stops in her first attempt at a sports drama. She says, "I am a visual learner. So the most important advice that I got from Amole sir and my training team was that I must watch Saina's matches. I want to play exactly the way she does. [I make a note of] how she drops her foot, how she uses her racquet and her aggression on the court. I have to imbibe these traits into my personality."

Also Read: This gym look of Janhvi Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra is pocket friendly

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates