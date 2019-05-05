Parineeti Chopra interested in Alia Bhatt's life?

television

Parineeti Chopra, meanwhile, said she wouldn't be interested in spying on anything in Ayushmann Khurrana's phone. That of Akshay Kumar, she said, is filled with funny videos.

Alia Bhatt

Parineeti Chopra got candid like never before in an episode of Voot's "Feet Up with the Stars Season 2", read a statement.

When asked about what she'd like to unearth, if she got her hands on Alia Bhatt's cell phone during a recent Voot chat show, Parineeti Chopra revealed that she would like to get a glimpse into the former's love life.

"I'd really like to snoop on her love life," said Chopra, possibly alluding to a comment made by Bhatt's beau Ranbir Kapoor. Kapoor had, in a previous instance, apparently suggested that he loves to read people's chats when digging into their cellphones. Chopra, meanwhile, said she wouldn't be interested in spying on anything in Ayushmann Khurrana's phone. That of Akshay Kumar, she said, is filled with funny videos.



Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra also opened up about her equation with Arjun Kapoor. She says it is difficult to find a true friend in Bollywood, and she is glad that she found one in actor Arjun Kapoor.

"We have a love-hate relationship," Parineeti said when asked about her relationship with Arjun.

"It is difficult to find a true friend in Bollywood and he is definitely one," she added.

On her off-screen chemistry with him, Parineeti said: "I don't mind giving him my phone to take my picture but all I find in the gallery is 50-plus selfies and all Arjun's." After working with Arjun in "Ishaqzaade" and "Namaste England", Parineeti shares a close bond with him. They will also be seen together in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar".

Is she aware about Arjun's rumoured wedding with Malaika Arora? "I don't know if he is getting married," she said.

On the film front, Parineeti will be seen in the Hindi remake of the American film "The Girl On The Train", "Jabariya Jodi" and the Saina Nehwal biopic.

Also Read: Watch video: Parineeti Chopra's hilarious Yash Raj heroine tutorial

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates