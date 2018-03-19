Parineeti Chopra is busy as a bee

Parineeti Chopra is juggling between the shooting of Namastey London and an ad shoot



Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is too busy to breathe. The actor has been shooting in Amritsar for Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namastey England. She wrapped up the shoot of a song recently and jumped into rehearsals for the next stint of shooting. On Friday, she had a day off but instead of taking it easy, she flew to New Delhi to shoot an ad campaign. Though exhausted and sleepless, Pari had to be her chirpy self. Who said it's easy being an actor?

