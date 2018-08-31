Parineeti Chopra is red hot!

bollywood

Parineeti Chopra has coloured her tress red for her role in Jabariya Jodi

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra has finally revealed that her red hair look is for Jabariya Jodi. It was suggested by the film's producer, Ruchika Kapoor. The actor was also keen to experiment. Going red is high maintenance, she says. It is also teaching Pari to be patient due to the constant touch-ups required. For her the film, Parineeti has also done a month-long diction training with a language coach to get her Bhojpuri accent right.

Last week, the makers of Jabariya Jodi presented the first look poster of the film introducing the audience to Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in a surprise wedding. The vibrant poster featured Sidharth Malhotra as Abhay and Parineeti Chopra as Babli lost in each other's eyes.

The film which is a funny take on groom abductions in Bihar went on floors recently in Lucknow. Starring Aparshakti Khurrana as Parineti Chopra's friend, Sanjay Mishra as her father, Neeraj Sood as her father's friend, Gopal Dutt as an inspector, Javed Jaffrey as Sidharth Malhotra's father and Chandan Roy Sanyal as his friend, 'Jabariya Jodi promises intriguing performances along with the leading duo.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, Jabariya Jodi directed by Prashant Singh is slated to release next year.

Also read: Jabariya Jodi: Parineeti Chopra picks up Bhojpuri diction for the film

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates