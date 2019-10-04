MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Parineeti Chopra is sweating it out to be the 'perfect' Saina Nehwal

Updated: Oct 04, 2019, 08:48 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for what could be one of her most ambitious films as an actor yet.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Parineeti Chopra
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is currently committed to Amol Gupta's film about the life of ace badminton player, Saina Nehwal. This role that was earlier being essayed by Shraddha Kapoor landed in the lap of Chopra as the former couldn't adjust her dates. Now that the Ishaqzaade actor is playing Nehwal, she has to meticulously understand the technicalities involved in the game and also get into her psyche and emotions.

She's learning the ropes with the former first, sweating it out to ensure she gets into the skin of the character with precision. It's an ambitious role and a fascinating one, and after being wasted in banal outings like Namaste England and Jabariya Jodi, the actor finally lands a part that promises to possess some meat.

Have a look at her post right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Me. All day everyday nowadaysðÂÂ¸

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) onOct 3, 2019 at 6:12am PDT

But this isn't the only film Chopra is gearing up for. She has three other films lined-up for releases- Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, with Arjun Kapoor, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati and Sonakshi Sinha, and the remake of The Girl On The Train. Are we gearing up for Parineeti Chopra 2.0?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

parineeti choprasaina nehwalamole gupteEntertainment Newsbollywood news

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter grace Maniesh Paul's show Movie Masti

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK