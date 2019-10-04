Parineeti Chopra is sweating it out to be the 'perfect' Saina Nehwal

Parineeti Chopra is currently committed to Amol Gupta's film about the life of ace badminton player, Saina Nehwal. This role that was earlier being essayed by Shraddha Kapoor landed in the lap of Chopra as the former couldn't adjust her dates. Now that the Ishaqzaade actor is playing Nehwal, she has to meticulously understand the technicalities involved in the game and also get into her psyche and emotions.

She's learning the ropes with the former first, sweating it out to ensure she gets into the skin of the character with precision. It's an ambitious role and a fascinating one, and after being wasted in banal outings like Namaste England and Jabariya Jodi, the actor finally lands a part that promises to possess some meat.

Have a look at her post right here:

View this post on Instagram Me. All day everyday nowadaysðÂÂ¸ A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) onOct 3, 2019 at 6:12am PDT

But this isn't the only film Chopra is gearing up for. She has three other films lined-up for releases- Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, with Arjun Kapoor, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati and Sonakshi Sinha, and the remake of The Girl On The Train. Are we gearing up for Parineeti Chopra 2.0?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates