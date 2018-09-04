Parineeti Chopra looks ethereal on magazine cover

bollywood-fashion

Parineeti Chopra looked ethereal as she posed in a heavily embellished high-waisted ivory lehenga with subtle mirror work

Pic Courtesy/ Parineeti Chopra Instagram Account

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, who is already a fitness motivation for many, has left fans stunned with her look in the latest issue of Brides Today magazine. Pari looked ethereal as she posed in a heavily embellished high-waisted ivory lehenga with subtle mirror work. The look was further accentuated with centre parted hair and smokey eyes. In the still, Parineeti is lying on a couch as she dons a ruby studded diamond necklace and a stack of matching bangles.

She featured in the magazine cover with her Namastey England co-star Arjun Kapoor. Sharing another picture, in which Parineeti leaned against Arjun's back, she wrote, "He was about to fall, caught him just in time. Phew! Baba I know I am your saviour; happy the world finally knows. Thankyou @bridestodayin for spreading the word. @arjunkapoor @falgunishanepeacockindia."

For the cover look of the magazine, Parineeti posed with Arjun wearing a sparkly wine coloured sheer dress, paired with long earrings, a maang tika, smokey eyes and a nude lips. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor looked suave in a black embroidered blazer over a white shirt with his hair gelled back.

The duo set the big screen on fire in their first movie Ishaqzaade, which also marked Arjun's acting debut. Apart from having an impressive chemistry, the duo also shares a great friendship and is all set to co-star in two upcoming films, Namaste England and Dibakar Banerjee's crime drama, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Parineeti will also be seen in Jabaraiya Jodi opposite her Hasse to Phasse co-star, Siddharth Malhotra.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI