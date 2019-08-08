Parineeti Chopra on depression: I was a zombie, I would cry 10 times a day

bollywood

"That was my first setback. They released back-to-back. Then, I went through a heartbreak. All the departments in my life were down. I cut off from everyone, including family," Chopra said on the digital chat show, Tape Cast

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra has opened up about battling depression in 2014-15. The actor described it as the "worst time of her life." It was around the time when her films Daawat-e-Ishq and Kill Dil bombed at the box office.

"That was my first setback. They released back-to-back. Then, I went through a heartbreak. All the departments in my life were down. I cut off from everyone, including family," Chopra said on the digital chat show, Tape Cast. the actress further continued: "I would be in my room, watching TV, sleeping, staring all day. I was a zombie. I would cry 10 times a day. I had this chest pain that would not go away." Pari's brother, Sahaj, proved to be a big support and helped her overcome it.

Anupama Chopra, who hosts the web talk show Tape Cast shared the picture on Instagram from the interview and captioned: "@sidmalhotra @parineetichopra & I tried to unravel the secrets of filmy acting. Because that’s what #jabariyajodi required. Interview coming soon! #bollywood #promotion [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama Chopra (@anupama.chopra) onJul 23, 2019 at 7:37am PDT

Talking about the movie, Jabariya Jodi is all set to deliver a one of its kind love story to the audience. The film shares a story about a surprise wedding which is based on the practice of Pakadwa Shaadis. The film is shot at real locations in Uttar Pradesh to give the right flavour. Also, the concept is very unique and is based on real practice brought to screens for the first time ever.

Also Read: The Girl On The Train remake: Kirti Kulhari to play British cop in the Parineeti Chopra starrer

The film also stars the varied powerhouses of talent such as Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. With a stellar cast, the movie is set to take over as a new love saga. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media & Entertainment production and releases on August 2, 2019.

Apart from this, Parineeti Chopra will also be a part of The Girl On The Train. The psychological thriller will be produced by Reliance Entertainment. Based on author Paula Hawkins' 2015 debut novel of the same name, the Hindi remake of the film narrates the story of a divorcee woman, who gets entangled in a missing persons investigation that throws her life to the brink. The yet-untitled movie is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Kirti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hydari are also a part of this thrilling drama.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra starts shooting for The Girl On The Train; shares it on Instagram

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates