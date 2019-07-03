Parineeti Chopra: Planning reunion with my crew

bollywood

Parineeti Chopra to catch up with London friends during shoot of The Girl On The Train remake

Parineeti Chopra

Excited as she is to front her career's first thriller, Parineeti Chopra has another reason to look forward to the shoot of The Girl On The Train remake. The Ribhu Dasgupta-directed mystery, which will be filmed in London, will present her the opportunity to catch up with her university friends. The actor is an alumnus of Manchester Business School and spent three years in the UK before moving back to India.

While her current schedule is dominated by her prep for the thriller that sees her play an alcoholic, Chopra is keen to plan a reunion with her friends once she lands in the British capital later this month. "My friends have been the most integral part of my life. They were my support system when I was living away from my home. I can't wait to meet them in London. This moment calls for a massive reunion with my entire crew, and we will bring the house down," she says, beaming with joy.

