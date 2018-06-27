Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra recreate Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon's Tip Tip

Parineeti Chopra uploaded a video on social media, which has Priyanka Chopra too getting jiggy to the chartbuster, Tip tip barsa paani

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. Inset: Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra

Cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra could not resist singing and dancing in the rain in Goa. Pari uploaded a video on social media, which has them getting jiggy to the chartbuster, Tip tip barsa paani, from the Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon-starrer Mohra (1994). She wrote, "Not a cheesy Chopra sister performance. Nope (sic)."

Priyanka and rumoured beau Nick Jonas are holidaying in the land of feni. We wonder why PeeCee did not drag Nick for an impromptu jig. The American singer preferred to be a silent spectator to their antics.

Gossip mills are abuzz with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' dating each other. What added more fuel to the fire was Priyanka bringing Nick to Mumbai to meet her mother Madhu Chopra. On Saturday night, the actress hosted a party on her arrival to Mumbai with Nick Jonas, and was attended by the likes of cousin Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt, Srishti Behl and Mushtaq Shiekh.

