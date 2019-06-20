Parineeti Chopra: Proud to say that Nick jiju is very generous

bollywood

Parineeti Chopra says Nick Jonas was well prepared for his Indian wedding ceremony with her sister, actress Priyanka. Parineeti says she got lots of money "in dollars and rupees" as well as diamond rings in the 'joota chupai' ceremony

Parineeti Chopra and Nick Jonas

Parineeti Chopra thinks her brother-in-law, Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, is "very generous". The Ishaqzaade actress says Nick was well prepared for his Indian wedding ceremony with her sister, actress Priyanka. Parineeti says she got lots of money "in dollars and rupees" as well as diamond rings in the 'joota chupai' ceremony.

Priyanka and Nick got married in India in December 2018. The couple had a three-day wedding festivities at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, where they exchanged wedding vows as per both Christian and Hindu rituals. Parineeti opened up about the wedding when she appeared on BFFs with Vogue - Season 3 along with Sania Mirza. During the signature BFFs game round 'Say It Or Strip It', Parineeti revealed how much she got for hiding Nick's shoes for the 'joota chupai'.

"I got a lot of money, I got dollars and rupees, in lakhs and we also got diamond rings. We also got bags, we got a lot of stuff. He was very generous," Parineeti said.

"He was actually more prepared than all of us. So I thought I was the smart one and I was going to go and do this 'rasam' (ceremony) and take only cash from him. They were more than ready because when the time came, he literally just signalled to someone and all of us cousins looked at the back, and there was this guy with a giant tray full of diamond rings and all of us got diamond rings and the bridesmaids got a lot of gifts."

"So I am proud to say that Nick jiju is very generous," she added. When host and actress Neha Dhupia asked Parineeti about some 'bridezilla' moments from the wedding, she said, "She (Priyanka) was just so happy and in fact she was so excited like she was that bride who, when the baraat came she wanted to get ready early so that she can run and see the baraat in a filmy style. She was really happy. So no, bridezilla moment, not at all."

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS