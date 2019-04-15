Parineeti Chopra records song for Kesari as it enters Rs 150 crore club

bollywood

Kesari has earned a total of Rs 150.91 crore so far. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures on his Twitter handle

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Kesari might be in its fourth week, but the film's fever refuses to die down. Achieving a massive feat, the film has now entered Rs 150 crore at the domestic box office. The film has earned a total of Rs 150.91 crore so far. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures on his Twitter handle.

"#Kesari crosses Rs 150 cr... Witnesses substantial growth on [fourth] Sat and Sun... Will add a few more crores, before #Kalank [on Wed] and #AvengersEndgame arrive... [Week 4] Fri 70 lakhs, Sat 1.30 cr, Sun 1.70 cr. Total: Rs 150.91 cr. India biz," he wrote.

Seems like Parineeti is very happy with the film's success and is celebrating the same in a unique way. To celebrate the film's success, Parineeti has lent her voice for the female version of the period drama's hit song Teri Mitti, which is going to come out soon!

On her Instagram Story, Parineeti wrote, "Let's celebrate 150 crore in a unique way!!!" In another picture on her Instagram Story, the actor shared a picture of her probably from the recording studio, along with she wrote, "#TeriMitti Female version coming soooon!"

Reportedly, Parineeti's song will revolve around the battle of Saragarhi. The makers are yet to decide if it will be incorporated in the film. The original track which features in the film is sung by B Praak and the heart-touching lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Parineeti last lent her voice for Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin from the 2017 film Meri Pyaari Bindu. Kesari had a spectacular opening on the occasion of Holi. Kesari earned Rs 21.06 crore on its first day, making it the biggest opener of the year so far. The war drama entered Rs 100 crore club in just seven days of its run at the box office. It has earned rave reviews from critics and the audience alike.

According to Taran, the film featured on 4200 screens across the world, with 3600 in the country and 600 abroad. Kesari is based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans. Akshay will be seen essaying the role of Havildar Ishar Singh.

The film, which is directed by Anurag Singh, hit the theatres on March 21, giving fans a perfect Holi gift. Apart from Kesari, Akshay will also be seen in Good News and Mission Mangal, while, Parineeti will soon star in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Jabariya Jodi.

