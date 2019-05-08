Parineeti Chopra reveals why she took a sabbatical from movies

bollywood

Parineeti Chopra reveals what triggered her to take a sabbatical from movies, lose weight and then bounce back

Parineeti Chopra. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/parineetichopra

In a chat show with Bollywood's fashion designer, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Feet Up With The Stars 2, Parineeti Chopra made some interesting revelations about her life, working with co-stars, their secrets and many other things. Parineeti also spoke exhaustively about the factor that triggered her to take a sabbatical from films and lose weight. Wasn't she afraid of not being welcomed on her return? The actress bares it all.

It was after Kill Dill's (2014) failure that Parineeti Chopra took a break from films. Speaking to Anaita Shroff Adajania, Parineeti Chopra said, "I was too fat. I had started looking really bad."

"One day I saw a picture of myself and I got really scared. I looked at myself and I didn't recognise myself. This is not a 26-year-old girl. I have no right to look like this, especially if I am an actress. And at that time, one film of mine had flopped also. So it just kind of triggered it. I was like, 'Okay, this is the right time to take a break. I am not going to shoot anything for six months. I am going to work on myself and just recalibrate'," affirmed the Namaste England star.

Parineeti Chopra added that around the same time she was also busy setting up her new home and wanted to give undivided attention to her fitness regime and house.

Parineeti is currently on a career-high with Kesari's box-office success with Akshay Kumar. Her next project is with Arjun Kapoor - Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar - and Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from this, she will also be seen getting into the shoes of Saina Nehwal for her biopic.

Not just this, she has also been roped in for the Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train.

