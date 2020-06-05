Parineeti Chopra shares a sweet birthday post for papa; Priyanka Chopra Jonas comments 'amazing'

Parineeti Chopra, who has not been much active on social media during the lockdown period, posted a sweet message on Instagram, wishing her father a very happy birthday. The actress, on the professional front, was last seen in Jabariya Jodi, opposite Siddharth Malhotra, has been spending some quality time in the city, amid quarantine.

Take a look at the post here.

All her celebrity friends and loved ones posted sweet messages for the birthday boy. Mimi Didi, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also commented 'amazing' reading such a fun-filled birthday message on Instagram.

Speaking of Parineeti Chopra's upcoming project, the actress will be next seen in the Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train, also starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Dibakar Banerjee's film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was originally slated for 2018 and later pushed to 2019. The makers announced on March 3 that the film was ready for release. Now, however, the film has been further pushed.

The Girl On The Train remake, which is yet to be titled shares the story about a woman who witnesses a murder and embarks on a mission to solve the mystery behind what exactly happened. The Hollywood film was a very successful thriller, and the Bollywood version seems as exciting.

