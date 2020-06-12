Parineeti Chopra stuns in her version of Band Baaja Baraat

Actor Parineeti Chopra on Thursday treated her fans with a stunning picture from one of her photoshoots where the 'Ishaqzaade' actor is seen slaying in an all-black ensemble. She posted the picture of the look that she termed as her version of 'Band Baaja Baraat' on Instagram. In the picture, the 32-year-old actor is seen wearing a camisole styled sheer top which had intricate lacework on it.



Exuding elegance, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor tucked the top in matching skin-fit jeggings and paired it with a black coloured knoted belt, accentuating her waist. Topping off the 'Band Baaja Baraat' look, Chopra wore a black studded hat and is seen partially wearing a matching leather jacket.

"Band Baaja Baraat (my version)," she wrote in the caption. The post soon the post was flooded with scores of comments from the actor's fans.

"Band Baaja Baraat (my version)," she wrote in the caption. The post soon the post was flooded with scores of comments from the actor's fans.



Chopra will next be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in Dibakar Banerjee's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.'

