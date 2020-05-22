Parineeti Chopra thanks loved ones for helping her sail though lockdown

Through a picture of the sunset as seen from her balcony, actor Parineeti Chopra on Thursday expressed gratitude to her friends and family for taking care of her while she stays at home due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to post the picturesque view of the red skies during the sunset. The 32-year-old actor penned down a note thanking for all the people in her life that are going the extra mile to help her as she is quarantining alone.

"Feeling so grateful for all the people in my life who love me and go that extra mile and prove it. I love you back. Thank you for sending me food everyday, helping me with groceries, checking up on me constantly, and keeping me positive," she wrote in the caption. "Quarantining alone is NOT easy; but you made it doable. #Home #Friends #Love #Grateful #Blessed," her caption further read.

The post was later flooded with comments from the wellwishers and close friends of the actor. Chopra's friend and actor Sonam Kapoor commented, "Awww sending you virtual hugs!" Chopra is currently staying inside her Mumbai based lockdown ever since nationwide lockdown was imposed.

