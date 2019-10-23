Parineeti Chopra: The relationship between Anna and Elsa in Frozen 2 is exactly what Mimi didi and I share

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra took social media users by surprise when they revealed that they had been roped in to lend their voices to Disney's revered characters, Anna and Elsa. The dubbed Hindi version of the upcoming Frozen edition sees the cousins enact the roles of the on-screen sisters, behind the mic. For Pari, giving her nod to the project was a no-brainer. "I identify with Anna," she says of the courageous character that set her place in people's hearts since the first offering in 2013. "The relationship between Anna and Elsa in Frozen 2 is exactly what Mimi didi [Priyanka] and I share. It is unique and strong. Thus, I took up the opportunity immediately. I loved the process of lending my voice to this character. This is also for the first time that the Chopra sisters will work together."

Meanwhile, Chopra has wrapped up filming for Ribhu Dasgupta's The Girl On The Train, a remake of the Hollywood film by the same name. She is currently prepping for the Saina Nehwal biopic.

