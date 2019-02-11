Parineeti Chopra to star in S S Rajamouli's next film RRR?

regional-cinema

Buzz is that Parineeti Chopra was demanding a whopper to be part of S S Rajamouli's next, RRR, that marks her debut in the South industry

Parineeti Chopra is said to have given her nod to S S Rajamouli's next, RRR, which is being made in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. The film stars Ram Charan and Junior NTR. Recently, there had been buzz that Pari was demanding a whopper to be part of the film that marks her debut in the South industry.



So does it mean that Pari has got the amount she demanded? A source reveals, "Parineeti will play the role of the female lead. Her character is paired opposite Ram Charan. The makers have almost finalised the deal with her. She will start shooting from the first week of March." Meanwhile, the hunt for another female actor, who will be paired with Junior NTR is currently on.

RRR went on floors in November in the presence of the most prominent names in the South Indian Film Industry like Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Kalyan Ram, Koratala Siva, Boyapati Srinu, Vamshi Paidipally, Venky Atluri, Suresh Babu, Allu Aravind, Shobu Yarlagadda, KL Narayana and Shyam Prasad Reddy amongst others.

As for other films, Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor and she will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari.

