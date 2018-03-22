Parineeti Chopra's boys

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share a picture of her boys Arjun Kapoor and director Vipul Shah from the sets of Namastey England



Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Yesterday, Parineeti Chopra posted a photo from the set of Namastey England. She wrote, “Punjab ke khet, London ki galiyaan. Happy shooting Namastey England with my boys (sic).” Though director Vipul Amrutlal Shah is all smiles, what's with Arjun Kapoor's duck face?

Vipul Shah's Namaste England starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra has begun its shooting in Patiala, Punjab. The sequel to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Namastey London titled Namaste England started its shoot recently. The cast and crew have now moved to Punjab for the next schedule of the film.

