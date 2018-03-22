Parineeti Chopra's boys
Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share a picture of her boys Arjun Kapoor and director Vipul Shah from the sets of Namastey England
Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Vipul Amrutlal Shah
Yesterday, Parineeti Chopra posted a photo from the set of Namastey England. She wrote, “Punjab ke khet, London ki galiyaan. Happy shooting Namastey England with my boys (sic).” Though director Vipul Amrutlal Shah is all smiles, what's with Arjun Kapoor's duck face?
Punjab ke khet, London ki galiyaan!!!! Happy shooting NAMASTE ENGLAND with my boyss!! @arjunk26 #VipulAmritlalShah #NamasteEngland pic.twitter.com/PPqfrqg4NJ— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) 20 March 2018
Vipul Shah's Namaste England starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra has begun its shooting in Patiala, Punjab. The sequel to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Namastey London titled Namaste England started its shoot recently. The cast and crew have now moved to Punjab for the next schedule of the film.
