Parineeti Chopra's dress was too tight for comfort

Parineeti Chopra put up a smiling front though she looked visibly uneasy and was constantly adjusting her dress. Did she forget to look into the mirror?

Parineeti Chopra at the promotional event of her film at a hotel in Juhu, Mumbai

Parineeti Chopra stepped out in Mumbai for the promotions of Namaste England with co-star Arjun Kapoor in a tight-fitting dress in which she could barely walk, leave alone sit. Pari put up a smiling front though she looked visibly uneasy and was constantly adjusting her dress. Did she forget to look into the mirror?

On the work front, Chopra is currently promoting Namastey England with Arjun Kapoor. She will also be seen in 'Jabaraiya Jodi' opposite her 'Hasse to Phasse' co-star, Siddharth Malhotra.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namaste England is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London. It's a fun quintessential Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers is set to release on October 19, 2018.

Last week, the makers of Jabariya Jodi presented the first look poster of the film introducing the audience to Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in this surprise wedding. The vibrant poster features Sidharth Malhotra as Abhay and Parineeti Chopra as Babli lost in each other's eyes. The film, which is a funny take on groom abductions in Bihar went on floors recently in Lucknow.

